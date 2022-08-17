Kurt Kline

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lexington resident, 69

LEXINGTON — Kurt E. Kline, 69, of Lexington died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, with family at his side.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

He was born on May 18, 1953, in Lexington to Barton and Marian (Nisley) Kline.

Survivors include three brothers, Bart Kline of Boise, Idaho, Scott Kline of Sun City West, Arizona, and Todd Kline of Hasting; two sisters, Christin Roffers of Fremont, and Gretchen Bricker of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

