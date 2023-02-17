Kurt ‘Heinz' Kirbach

Minden resident, 89

MINDEN - Kurt “Heinz” Kirbach, 89, of Minden passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Bethany Home in Minden. The family has honored Heinz's wish for cremation and private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Those left to cherish his memory include son and daughter-in-law, Andreas (Andy) and wife Michele Kirbach Melbourne, FL; step-sons, Bryan and wife Dana French Axtell, NE, Clay French Aurora, CO, David and wife Tammy French Aurora, CO, and Willy and wife Kim French Scribner, NE; step-daughters, Stacy (French) and husband Rod West Aurora, CO, and Amy French Aurora, CO; 18 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, with 2 on the way; and sister-in-law, Carol Sellentin of West Point, NE.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.