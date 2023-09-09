Kurt Thomas Haeker

Billings, Mont. resident, 61

BILLINGS, Mont. – A memorial service for Kurt Thomas Haeker will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 1 p.m. on a family farm in Nebraska. Located on Highway 136 and Q Road, east of Alma, Nebraska about 5 miles, the entrance to the pasture will be marked with balloons. This is a pasture area, there are no developed areas. Please wear casual clothing and shoes appropriate for a rural area.

Please join the family afterward at 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Alma for coffee and dessert. The church is located at 310 US Highway 183, Alma, Nebraska.

Kurt Thomas Haeker, 61, of Billings, Montana, died on August 30, 2023, at his home. He was born on March 30, 1961, in Longmont.

Kurt is survived by his loving wife and son, his mother Jane Haeker of Longmont, his sister Dawn Martinsen of Longmont, and nephew Chris (Kara) Hobson, of Greeley, Colorado and niece Kathryn (Chris Elliott) of Staunton, Virginia, and numerous relatives.

The family requests no flowers but to make a charitable contribution to an organization that supports wildlife, hunting or fishing or wetlands.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.