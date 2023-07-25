KEARNEY - Kimberly Kae Jasmann, age 52, of Odessa, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at 4:10 p.m., at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, surrounded by her close family as well as her pastor. She passed away due to complications as a result of the cancer she bravely fought.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Kearney Nazarene Church with Pastor Trent Johnson officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Nazarene Church.