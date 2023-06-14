KEARNEY - Kimberly K. Jasmann, age 52, of Odessa, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the Kearney Nazarene Church with Pastor Trent Johnson officiating and a reception to follow at the church.