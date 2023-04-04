Kimberley Stengel

Kearney resident, 64

KEARNEY - Kimberley A. Stengel, 64, of Kearney passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Cornerstone Berean Church in Kearney with Pastor Kelly Larsen officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Kimberley was born March 8, 1959 in North Platte, NE to Edward and Patricia (Johnston) Weichel. She was raised in Lexington, NE where she attended Lexington High School, graduating with the class of 1977. She was united in marriage to Joe Stengel. Kim was employed at the Buckle Distribution Center in Kearney for over 20 years. She enjoyed making crafts, gardening and taking care of her many plants. Kim was also a proud “Gramma” and cherished the time spent with her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jack (Trina) Stengel of Lincoln, Jamie (Dan) Turner of Kearney, Kelsey (David) Capps of Kearney and Tanner Stengel of Lincoln; grandchildren, Savannah and Gabe Stengel, Emma, Eli, Isaiah and Noah Turner, Hunter, Conner, Tayler, Charlotte and River Capps and Skylar Stengel; brother, Mark Weichel of Elwood; special friends, Jami Roeder of North Platte and Kim Werner of Kansas City, MO; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Mildred Weichel and Noah and Hazel Johnston.