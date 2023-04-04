KEARNEY - Kimberley A. Stengel, 64 of Kearney passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Cornerstone Berean Church in Kearney with Pastor Kelly Larsen officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.