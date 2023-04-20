Kevin “Mike” Salisbury

Kevin Michael Salisbury, 68, of Arnold, NE passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2023. He was born to Franklin Wayne and Vivian (Merritt) Salisbury on July 27, 1954 in North Platte.

Mike grew up on his family's ranch outside of Stapleton, Nebraska. He graduated from Stapleton High School in 1973. During his life he was a rancher, a John Deere mechanic, and a long-haul truck driver. In his earlier years he loved flying his airplane. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife Debra of Arnold; daughters, Tanya (Tyler) Redden of Imperial, Melissa Salisbury of North Platte; sons, Josh Salisbury of Omaha and Brandon (Michelle) Salisbury of Aurora; stepchildren, Justin (Angelo) Beans of Boston, MA and Lisa (Alex) Duwe of Akron, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia Ann Guzis of North Liberty, Iowa; nieces, Marci (Tim) Gubbels of Waverly, NE and Kristi (Peter) Fleischmann of Iowa City, Iowa; brothers in law and sisters in law, Linda Eckhoff, Barb Hird, Linda Minnick, Diane (Jim) Martenson, and Mike (Nancy) Eckhoff; numerous cousins and several great nephews and a great niece as well as his trucking buddies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Vivian, and his stepson Brandon.

Cremation has been chosen and services will be planned at a later time.

Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.

Carpenter Memorial Chapel in North Platte has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.carpentermemorial.com.