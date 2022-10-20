Kevin Morris
Minden resident, 62
MINDEN — Kevin Dale Morris, 62, died at home in Minden on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a courageous two and a half year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
He chose not to have a funeral service but to have a celebration of life.
This celebration will be 6 p.m. on Friday Oct. 28 at Windmill Studios 521 N Colorado Ave, Minden.
There will be no burial.
Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.
——
Kevin was born on July 11, 1960, in Richmond, California to Claudia (Hall) Trnka and Gordon Morris. He grew up in the Lincoln area. Many people knew him as “Bubba.” He grew up playing pool in the Lincoln area and across the country. This is a passion of his that stayed with him throughout his entire life.
From his first marriage to Manon Farey he was blessed with daughters Tanya Hudson and Jennifer Schonrock. In his second marriage to Cindy Cornish, he was blessed with four more children. Randy Cornish, Jimmy Engleman, Brandon Morris, and Nicole (Morris/Scott) Van Pool.
He was the Executive Chef at the Holiday Inn in Kearney in 1992. He continued to work for that property as the Ramada Inn on and off until the year 2017. Kevin moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2000. He was the Executive Chef and Regional Kitchen Manager for multiple La Salsa Cantina locations. He later developed his own catering company Las Vegas Catering LLC. He became known to most as “Chef Kevin.” He was the happiest when he could cook many of his favorite dishes such as prime rib, brisket, and his famous homemade bread pudding. He loved celebrations and cooking for the people he loved. He was the designated chef at any birthday parties, weddings, and other family celebrations he attended. Kevin loved life and enjoyed every moment. Even when cancer tried to slow him down, he continued to be positive. He spent a lot of time with loved ones, went on multiple trips, went to the horse races, and spent many days watching football and drinking his Coors Light throughout his brave journey. He spent a lot of time with his grandchildren attending all their sports and dance events, picking them up from school, and playing football with them in the backyard. His most recent employment was at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney. He was the Executive Chef there until his diagnosis in April of 2020.
Survivors include sons, Randy Cornish and Jimmy Engleman of Kearney; and Brandon Morris (Michelle Williams) of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughters, Tanya (Allen) Hudson of Las Vegas, Nevada; Jennifer Schonrock of Belgrade, Montana, and Nicole (Anthony) Van Pool of Minden. Mother, Claudia (Rick) Trnka of Sacramento, California; sisters, Marilyn (Bob) Pierce of Denton; Cheryl Bledsoe of Lincoln, Rebecca Defuentes of Coos Bay, Oregon; good friend, Cindy Cornish of Kearney; grandchildren, Jordin Engleman and Makaylah Ostendorf of Kearney; Eben Williams and Nayla Hudson of Las Vegas, Nevada; Dakota Nielsen of Belgrade, Montana; and Isaak, Jace, Lillie, and Emmie Van Pool of Minden.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents that raised him, Mary and Claude Hall and his brother, John Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.