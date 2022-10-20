Kevin Dale Morris

He was the Executive Chef at the Holiday Inn in Kearney in 1992. He continued to work for that property as the Ramada Inn on and off until the year 2017. Kevin moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2000. He was the Executive Chef and Regional Kitchen Manager for multiple La Salsa Cantina locations. He later developed his own catering company Las Vegas Catering LLC. He became known to most as “Chef Kevin.” He was the happiest when he could cook many of his favorite dishes such as prime rib, brisket, and his famous homemade bread pudding. He loved celebrations and cooking for the people he loved. He was the designated chef at any birthday parties, weddings, and other family celebrations he attended. Kevin loved life and enjoyed every moment. Even when cancer tried to slow him down, he continued to be positive. He spent a lot of time with loved ones, went on multiple trips, went to the horse races, and spent many days watching football and drinking his Coors Light throughout his brave journey. He spent a lot of time with his grandchildren attending all their sports and dance events, picking them up from school, and playing football with them in the backyard. His most recent employment was at the Viaero Event Center in Kearney. He was the Executive Chef there until his diagnosis in April of 2020.