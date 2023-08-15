Kevin Albrecht

Elm Creek resident, 50

ELKHORN - Kevin L. Albrecht, age 50, of Elm Creek, NE, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Life Care Center in Elkhorn, NE. Funeral Services will be on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Nicholas Whitney will officiate and burial will be later. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. and also one hour prior to services on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to view the full obituary or to leave a message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of the arrangements.

Kevin was born on June 5, 1973 in Kearney to Lloyd and Martha (Matzner) Albrecht. He attended Kearney High School and graduated in 1991. He married Megan A. Blank on February 26, 1999 in Holdrege, NE.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Megan Albrecht of Elm Creek; daughter, Kasey Albrecht; son, Austin Albrecht; mother, Martha Albrecht; brother, Jeremy Albrecht; and nephew, Seth Albrecht, all of Elm Creek, NE; parents-in-law, Roger and Aileen Blank of Wilcox, NE; brother and sister-in-law, Brett and Shandra Blank of Axtell, NE; niece, Kailee Blank of Axtell, NE; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents; and, father, Lloyd Albrecht.