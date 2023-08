ELKHORN - Kevin L. Albrecht, age 50, of Elm Creek, NE, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Life Care Center in Elkhorn, NE. Funeral Services will be on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Pastor Nicholas Whitney will officiate and burial will be later. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. and also 1 hour prior to services on Friday.