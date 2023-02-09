Kermit Wild

Amherst resident, 69

AMHERST - Kermit W. Wild, 69, of Amherst, died February 5, 2023 at his home north Amherst.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, February 10, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Pastor Nicholas Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Immanuel Cemetery northwest of Amherst.

Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church Missouri Synod World Mission.

There will not be any visitation.

Kermit was born November 29, 1953 in Kearney, Nebraska to Emmitt and Freda (Bauer) Wild. He grew up north of Amherst and attended Liberty Hill grade school; he graduated from Amherst High School in 1972.

He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst where he was confirmed in 1968. Kermit spent his life farming. He was a dedicated runner, entering 10k runs for decades. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing softball. He could be counted on to attend every service at Trinity Lutheran to run the sound system. Kerm was a good friend and neighbor to everyone he knew.

Kermit is survived by his sisters, Karen (Frank) Bohac of Kearney, Kaye Wild (Bruce Levy) of Cambridge, MA, Karla Wild of Kearney, and brother-in-law Bill Riggs of Centennial, WY; nephew Chad (Melissa) Taubenheim and grand-nephews Collin and Trevor of Kearney, niece Renea (Shannon) Wolf and grand-nieces Quinn, Taylor, and Peyton of Elm Creek, niece April Riggs of Bellevue, WA, and niece Ashley Bohac and grand-nephew Kameron Kacou of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen Riggs, and grand-niece Rylee Wolf.