Kermit Wild

Amherst resident, 69

AMHERST - Kermit W. Wild, 69, of Amherst, died February 5, 2023 at his home north Amherst.

Funeral services will be 10:30 am, February 10, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Pastor Nicholas Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Immanuel Cemetery northwest of Amherst.

Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church Missouri Synod World Mission.

There will not be any visitation.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements.