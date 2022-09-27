Kent 'Toby' Taubenheim

Toby Taubenheim

Elwood resident, 64

ELWOOD — Kent “Toby” D. Taubenheim, 64, of rural Elwood died unexpectedly, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at his home near Elwood.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Eustis with Rev. Kathy Gundell officiating.

Burial will follow at East Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Eustis.

Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad is in charge of arrangements.

He was born to Lee and Rosemary (Jeffers) Taubenheim on Jan. 19, 1958.

Survivors include his son, Chad Taubenheim of Kearney; his daughter, Renea Wolf of Elm Creek; brother, Tim Taubenheim of Amherst; and five grandchildren.