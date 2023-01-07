Kent Swanson

Kent L. Swanson

Omaha resident, 75

Kent was born in Gothenburg, Nebraska July, 4 1947 to Stanley and Frieda (Franzen) Swanson.

He married Nina (Rosenfeld) February 9, 1975 in New Hyde Park New York.

Kent attended Gothenburg High School and graduated with an associates degree from McCook Community College. Kent worked as a Building Inspector for the City of Kearney for 20 years.

He served in the US Army from 1969-1971. He was in active combat in Viet Nam. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Infantry Badge and a field promotion to Sargent E5.

Kent enjoyed an active life style. He especially loved golfing and fishing. He was active in many organizations to include: Honor Guard, V.F.W, American Legion, and Press on Community Youth Center. He served as president of the Optimist Evening group in Kearney. He volunteered several summers for the Royal Family Kids Camp. He was a member of Converge Church in Omaha and was active in church volunteerism.

Kent was a loving and kind spouse, father and grandfather. His greatest attributes were his sense of humor, kindness, patience and love of family.

Kent is survived by his spouse, Nina Swanson of Omaha; his son, Benjamin (Lynette) Swanson of Medford Oregon; a daughter Rachel (Steven)Wipf of Omaha; along with seven grandchildren.

Kent loved being a “pops”. Kent has 3 surviving siblings to include Keith Swanson of Wamego, Kansas; Doug Swanson of Gothenburg,Nebraska and Joann Allen of Ogallala, Nebraska.

Services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, March 17th at Converge Church, 14515 Harvey Oaks Blvd., Omaha, NE.

Military burial will follow at 12:30 PM at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: Press on Community Center in Kearney, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Alzheimer Association.