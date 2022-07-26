Kent King

Kearney resident, 74

KEARNEY — Kent Addison King, 74, of Kearney, fiancé', father, and grandfather, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home after a brief battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery with military honors graveside.

Kent was born in Kearney on Aug. 26, 1947, to Keith A and Betty S (Sitz) King. He grew up in Kearney, the oldest of five children. He was active in 4H as a child, and that love of animals continued throughout his life. Kent was also active in sports, especially cross country and wrestling. He graduated from Kearney High School in 1965, then attended college at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Kent served in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he was stationed in Germany and traveled all over Europe with his parents when they visited.

Kent married Deborah A Black in 1972, and had two daughters. The couple later divorced. He received an honorable discharge from the army in 1975 and finished his degree in accounting at Kearney State College, graduating in 1978. In 1979, he earned his CPA and worked in Broken Bow, NE. Kent moved back to Kearney in 1981 where he worked at Grower's Ag Service as an accountant. He spent many weekends at Harlan Lake on the boat trying (and failing) to teach his daughters how to fish. In 1998, Kent started his over-the-road trucking business, Platte Valley Express, which he operated until his retirement in 2021. He enjoyed golf, folk music, and classic rock; he would share his love of music by asking what artist was playing if he thought the song was worth knowing. You could always count on Kent to be watching football; the Huskers were his favorite team, of course. Sunday afternoons were for watching NASCAR races or Gunsmoke reruns with Susan. Kent was a long-time member of the American Legion, Eagles, and Elks. He always wore Levi jeans and a button-up shirt with cowboy boots and loved hearing about his grandkids' many activities.

Survivors include his daughters Rebecca (Steve) Lush of Kearney and Kristina (Jason) Singleterry of Ogallala; his fiancé Susan Simmons of Kearney; brothers, Doug (Rhonda) King and James (Brenda) King of Kearney; sisters, Denise (David) Capek of Lincoln and Kerry (Robert) Broz of Bullhead City, Arizona; 6 grandchildren, Kaylie, Madison, and Gavin Lush of Kearney and Colton King, Devin and Breanna Singleterry of Ogallala; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or Kearney American Legion Post #52.

