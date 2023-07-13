Kent Hickenbottom

Oklahoma resident, 64

STILLWATER, Okla. - Kent Hickenbottom, 64, passed away on July 8, 2023, at home in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Prayer service will be 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow, Nebraska. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Services will be lived streamed at www.govierbrothers.com. Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. A register book can be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary.

Kent Hickenbottom was born on March 16, 1959, in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Larry Allen and Vanetta Joice (Porter) Hickenbottom. Kent was raised and graduated from Broken Bow, Nebraska High School. He went on to college and received his Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering.

Kent loved to hang out with his family. He enjoyed anything that was related to his family from vacation to being a jokester, to being in his favorite spot, "The Shed" collecting tools. When going out with family/friends, he enjoyed his margaritas.

Kent married the love of his life, Lanette Vetter, on June 11, 2005, in North Dakota. After they married, they made their home in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Shortly after that, Kent was transferred for his job to Sugar Land, Texas. He retired from Phillips 66 and moved to Dickinson, North Dakota, and worked for Marathon for five years. In 2021, Kent moved his family to Stillwater, Oklahoma where he went back to work for Phillips 66.

Kent was preceded in death by both grandparents; his father-in-law, Joseph T. Vetter; and brother-in-law, John Vetter.

Kent leaves behind, his wife, Lanette of 18 years of marriage, his pride and joy; his daughters, Abbie Jo Hickenbottom and Anna Rae Hickenbottom, Stillwater; stepchildren, Brandi Weaver, Lake Charles, Louisiana and Zachary Weaver, Bismarck, North Dakota; his parents, Larry Allen and Vanetta Joice (Porter) Hickenbottom, Broken Bow, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Geneva Vetter, Bismarck, North Dakota; in laws, Joanne and Kendal Busch, Kathleen Vetter, Bernie and Miles Doll, Bismarck, North Dakota, Tony and Mary Vetter Oaskis, Minnesota, Janet and Bruce Lenertz West Fargo, North Dakota and Josey and Paul Johnson Zap, North Dakota; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Flowers can be sent to the St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 1407 South E. Street in Broken Bow, Nebraska.