 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenny Sanders

  • 0
Kenny Sanders

‘Kenny' Sanders Jr.

Burwell native, 59

BURWELL — Kenneth ‘Kenny' Lyle Sanders Jr., 59, a native of Burwell, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln from pneumococcal pneumonia complications after a two-year battle with cancer.

Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1962 in Burwell to Kenneth L. and Roberta F. (Evans) Sanders. He married Tamra Johnson on Sept. 5, 1987.

Survivors include his wife, Tamra; brother Jerry; mother, Roberta; a niece and nephew; and extended family and friends.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Polling shows public concerns and it's not COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News