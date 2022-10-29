‘Kenny' Sanders Jr.

Burwell native, 59

BURWELL — Kenneth ‘Kenny' Lyle Sanders Jr., 59, a native of Burwell, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln from pneumococcal pneumonia complications after a two-year battle with cancer.

Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1962 in Burwell to Kenneth L. and Roberta F. (Evans) Sanders. He married Tamra Johnson on Sept. 5, 1987.

Survivors include his wife, Tamra; brother Jerry; mother, Roberta; a niece and nephew; and extended family and friends.