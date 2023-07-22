OXFORD - Kenneth Lee Wasenius, age 91, of Oxford, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at his home south of Oxford. He was born at Beaver City, Nebraska on November 14, 1931, to Adolph Oscar and Hulda (Johnson) Wasenius.

Visitation and viewing will be held Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Garey Funeral Home in Beaver City from 5-8 p.m. with family present. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stamford, Nebraska with Pastor Thalia Woodworth officiating. Interment will follow at the Stamford Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Kenneth Wasenius Memorial, can be and sent to 43649 Hwy 89, Oxford, NE 68967.