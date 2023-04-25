Kenneth L. Waller

Holdrege resident, 59

OMAHA - A Funeral Service for Kenneth L. Waller for will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege, Nebraska. Interment will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery.

Kenneth Lloyd “Kenny” Waller, 59, of Holdrege, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Kenny was born on May 21, 1963, in Kearney, Nebraska, the eldest of three sons, to Lloyd F. and Karen (O'Connell) Waller. He received his primary education from R-6 Country School through the 2nd grade, and then attended and graduated from Holdrege High School, with the class of 1981. Following his education, he pursued higher education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Nebraska.

On July 21, 1988, Kenny was united in marriage to Teresa Bennett in Las Vegas, Nevada. The couple made their home in Holdrege and were blessed with two sons: Ryan and Reed.

Kenny's number one passion was farming and he enjoyed directing his sons and enjoyed working alongside them.

Kenny enjoyed spending time with close friends at the lake and golf course, and Kenny also loved to travel. He had a love for attending Nebraska football games, hunting, in his younger years, and classic cars, especially his restored El Camino.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Waller in 2004; and an aunt, Joanne Hardeman in 2022.

Kenny is survived by his two sons: Ryan Waller; and Reed Waller and his wife, Taylor; a granddaughter, Colbie Rae all of Holdrege; his mother, Karen Waller of Kearney, Nebraska; his brothers: Tim Waller of Holdrege; and David Waller and his wife, Toni of Oroville, Washington; nephews: Donny Waller; and James Waller, both of Holdrege; nieces: Olivia Waller; and Sabrina Waller, both of Oroville; uncles: Rodney Waller of Holdrege; Floyd Waller and his wife, Pat of rural Elm Creek, Nebraska; Danny O'Connell and his wife Carol of Holdrege; and Mike O'Connell of Omaha; a close friend, Jodi Damrow of Holdrege; along with many extended family members.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.