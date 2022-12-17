Kenneth Thompson

Minden resident, 71

LINCOLN — Kenneth “Kenny” M. Thompson, 71, of rural Minden passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Bryan Medical Center – East Campus in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden with Rev. Donald Becker officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's YouTube channel.

Interment will be held following the service at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars.

A memorial book signing with family present will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Kenneth Melvin Thompson was born on December 18, 1950 in Minden to Virgil W. and Lillian A. (Abrams) Thompson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Robert (Laura) Thompson of Minden; sisters, Barbara Thompson of Arizona, and Katherine (Alan) Lewis of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Corey (Lacey) Thompson and their children, Sena, Eva, and Isa; Kristen (Jason) Honea, and their children, Alyssa and Nolan; Robert Hill, and his daughters, Abigail, Madison, and Cadance; Beth (Mark) Kohmetscher and their children, Nolan and Hope; Travis Hill; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.