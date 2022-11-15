Kenneth 'Ken' Carmann

Ken Carmann

Centennial, Colorado resident, 77

Kenneth William Carmann of Centennial, Colorado known lovingly as Ken, KC and Papa, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Nov. 8, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with a brain tumor (Glioblastoma).

A memorial service and celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church at 9203 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80126. Reception to follow. The memorial will be live streamed at gostandrew.com.

Additionally consider joining the family for a come and go gathering in Nebraska from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore St., Pleasanton, NE 68866.

——

A native of Riverdale, he was born July 26, 1945, in Kearney to Rudolf and Dorothy (Juhl) Carmann.

He grew up on a farm north of Riverdale and attended Elementary School District 55, a one-room schoolhouse, before attending Amherst High School in Amherst graduating in 1963.

He then attended Kearney State (now University of Nebraska-Kearney) as a member of the Theta Xi Fraternity. He played football for the Lopers and was a two-time all-conference honoree. He was drafted in the 11th round (276th pick) of the 1967 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and spent time in the 49ers training camp that season.

He returned to Nebraska and began his teaching career in Leigh. He continued to play semiprofessional football for the Omaha Mustangs in 1968 and later played for the Lakewood Oilers after moving to the Denver area.

While in Nebraska, he also taught at Gretna High School in Gretna and Walnut Junior High School in Grand Island.

He married the love of his life Kathleen Maul on Aug. 5, 1972, in Amherst. Ken and his bride Kate then moved to the Denver area, ultimately raising children Troy and Kami on “The Gully” in Centennial, a home with many unique Ken Carmann customizations. The Gully was central to countless celebrations and milestones, most recently Ken and Kathy's 50th anniversary and it was also where he lovingly spent his final days.

While farming was part of his identity, teaching and coaching were his passion. After continuing his teaching career at Sinclair Junior High in Englewood, Colorado he then spent more than 30 years in the Cherry Creek School District, coaching football and teaching math at West Middle School, Smoky Hill High School and Grandview High School, helping open both high schools.

True to his farmer DNA, his retirement consisted of refocusing his projects from South Adams Way to Pleasanton. Starting with planting 500 trees, hours of watering, a herd of metal bison and numerous questions from the locals, Ken converted his grandparent's homestead into a haven known as Mahila, a spot where he loved taking his grandkids, and any willing participant, on wagon and tractor rides, almost always supplemented with history lessons along the way.

Survivors include his wife Kathy; mother-in-law, Ada Lynne Maul of Kearney; children, Troy (Minda) and Kami (Curtis); five grandchildren, Grant, Weston, Lucy, Sam and Cooper; brothers, Glen and Larry (Elaine); sisters, Dorene and Mary Ann (John Levi); brothers-in-law, Tom and Jerry Maul; along with countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members that he was always intentional about staying connected with.

He is preceded in death by his parents Rudolf and Dorothy; an infant brother, Harvey; sisters-in-law, Jo Rime and Marcia Carmann; and brother-in-law Lloyd Modlin.

Papa had a broad definition of family, cherishing personal visits and conversation. Always keeping in touch with handwritten letters, e-mail missives with unique formatting, and creative repurposing of newspaper articles, brochures and free posters.

In Ken's memory, please consider a donation in his name to the Buffalo County Historical Society at bchs.us.