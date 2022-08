Kenneth Freeman

Ravenna resident, 73

KENESAW — Kenneth G. Freeman, 73, of Ravenna died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.