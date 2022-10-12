Ken Burwell

Minden resident, 80

KEARNEY — Ken Burwell, 80, of Minden, died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the Rev. Dan Benedict officiating. Interment with military honors will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to service time Friday at the funeral home.

Surviving are his son, Randy Burwell and wife, Marla, of Minden; daughter, Sheila Wilson and husband, Dwane of Minden; two grandchildren, Connor and Sydney Wilson; a brother-in-law, Marvin Webber of Inavale; and other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Janice M. Burwell; his parents, Esther and Clare Burwell; two sisters, Janice Webber and Verlene Stringer, and a brother-in-law, David Stringer.