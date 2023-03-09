Kelli J. Dickinson Kniffen
Shelton resident, 55
KEARNEY - Kelli J. Dickinson Kniffen, 55 of Shelton, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Destiny Church in Grand Island, NE. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hays Center, NE.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services