KEARNEY - Kelli J. Dickinson Kniffen, 55 of Shelton, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Destiny Church in Grand Island, NE. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Hays Center, NE.