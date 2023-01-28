Keith Trampe

Mitchell resident,

SCOTTSBLUFF — Keith M. Trampe, 84, of Mitchell, NE, formerly of Kearney, died January 23, 2023 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, January 30, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, January 29, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Gideon's International (https:/www.gideons.org), Veterans and Military Family Emergency Relief Organization (https:/wyobraskavetshelp.org), or Zion Lutheran School (https:/www.zionkearney.org).

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.

Keith was born to Henry F. and Esther M. (Smallcomb) Trampe on July 8, 1938, in Pleasanton, Nebraska. At a young age Keith moved with his family to their new farm west of Kearney. He attended grade school at Pleasanton, Odessa, and Zion Lutheran and graduated from Kearney High School in 1955. Keith also attended Kearney State Teacher College before getting married and beginning a farming career.

Keith married Lorraine M. (Annable) on June 18, 1957.

Keith joined the Army National Guard in 1957, served his country proudly for 40 years, and retired from the military as a Sergeant Major. During his career, he was a distinguished marksman and a member of the All-Guard Shooting Team.

He loved hunting and fishing, especially trips with his brother's and family. Keith had a teacher's heart and helped others learn to do the things he enjoyed. In his final years, he developed a taste for Mountain Dew, basking in the sun, watching contrails, and his joy of fishing consisted of eating Swedish Fish.

Keith is survived by brother Larry (Marsha) Trampe, by daughters Michele (Gary) Denton, Denae Washington, Crystal Cunningham, and Kelli Jacobs, and by son Michael (Natalie) Trampe. Keith was blessed with grandchildren, Gavin Denton, Cameron Denton, Brittan (Steve) Vitosh, Micah (Bailey) Trampe, Nathan Trampe, Matai (Amanda) Trampe, Kalen Jacobs, and Jaxon Jacobs, who loved him dearly. Precious and beloved great-grandchildren include Vega Vitosh, Corvus Vitosh, Maeve Vitosh, Luna Denton, and Wilderness Denton. Numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and relatives will miss Keith, and his faithful dog, Duke, will miss Keith greatly.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers, Gerald and Roland.