Keith Trampe

Mitchell resident, 84

SCOTTSBLUFF — Keith M. Trampe, 84, of Mitchell, NE, formerly of Kearney, died January 23, 2023 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, January 30, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney.

Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, January 29, 2022 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Gideon's International (https:/www.gideons.org), Veterans and Military Family Emergency Relief Organization (https:/wyobraskavetshelp.org), or Zion Lutheran School (https:/www.zionkearney.org).

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is assisting the family with arrangements.