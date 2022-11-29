Keith Cook

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brighton, Tennessee resident, 96

BRIGHTON — Keith James Cook, 96, of Brighton, Tennessee, passed away on November 17, 2022, at his grandson's home in Brighton, Tennessee.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 10:00 until noon at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Litchfield Cemetery in Litchfield, Nebraska with Pastor Dave Leraaen, officiating.

Keith was born January 5, 1926, southwest of Litchfield, NE, in Custer County on a farm.

He married Lourenia E. Van Matre on November 7, 1948. She preceded him in death.

Keith married Josephine Beale in 2004 and she preceded him in death in 2014.

He leaves to mourn a son Keith, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.

