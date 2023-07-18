Kay Wentz

Kearney resident, 85

KEARNEY - Kay Elizabeth (Walburn) Wentz, age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

Kay was born on August 25, 1937, to Willis and Della Walburn. She was the first born of four children. She grew up on a farm near Breckenridge, Michigan. In 1967 she married Orlin Wentz and lived in Shepherd, MI. She worked at the local Kmart until 1977. She moved to Arkansas and was employed at the Kmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas. In 1980 she moved to Oberlin, Kansas, and became a foster parent. She and her husband, Orlin, were foster parents to 32 different boys and girls while working there.

In 1989 she joined her husband and rode in a semi cross country for several years. In 1997 she moved to the Kearney area and worked as a plumber for one of her son's businesses. In 2003 she started working at the local Walmart and had different positions while there. She really enjoyed being a cashier where she was able to meet numerous people and talk with them. She retired in 2013 and briefly lived in Georgia. She also was active with the international students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and was a host family for numerous students.

She is survived by her husband Orlin of Kearney; daughters Sheila Nartker of Terre Haute, Indiana, Karla (Charlie) Ballengee of Rossville, Illinois, Paula (Dean) Cloyd of Camdenton, Missouri, Becky (Bret) Shepard of Melbourne, Florida; sons Aaron (Kelly) Wentz of Riverdale and Keith (Dayla) Wentz of Kearney; 25 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Jim; a granddaughter Shannon; and a grandson Evan.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home chapel. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Inurnment will be held at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.