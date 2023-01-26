Kay Weaver

Beaver City resident, 65

Kay A (Hanzlik) Weaver unexpectedly passed away January 23, 2023.

Celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm Saturday January 28, 2023, at the Faith Community Church, Beaver City Nebraska. With overflow opportunities at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Beaver City Nebraska and family gathering to follow services at the Beaver City Community Building. For those unable to attend in person services will be live streamed via “Faith Community of Beaver City” Facebook page.

Visitation will be held Friday January 27, 2023, from 5pm-8pm at Faith Community Church, Beaver City.

Private burial at a later date. Kay will be honored by the National Nurses Honor Guard during the service.

Garey Funeral Home of Beaver City, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences and personal reflections may be left gareyfuneralhome.com

She was born to Alvin and Pearl Hanzlik on July 17, 1957.

On June 2, 1979, Kay and Craig were united in marriage.

Kay is survived by her husband Craig of 44 years and dog Jessie, daughter Sarah (Travis) Roth, Calvin (Shanea) Weaver, grandchildren: Trevon, Addison, Weston, and Ruby Weaver; mother-in-law: Helen Weaver; brothers: Rick (Deb) Hanzlik, Don (Terri) Hanzlik; brothers-in-law: Larry (Marsha) Weaver, Jack (Terri) Weaver; sisters-in-law: Sandra Weaver and Gay Beavers; and numerous nieces and nephews.