Kay Weaver

Beaver City resident, 65

ALMA — Kay A. Weaver, age 65, of Beaver City, Nebraska formerly of North Platte, Nebraska passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Harlan County Health System Hospital, Alma, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Faith Community Church in Beaver City, Nebraska with Rev. Lawrence Francis, officiating. Service can also be viewed at Seventh Day Adventist Church, in Beaver City, Nebraska for overflow crowd. Service will be livestreamed on “Faith Community of Beaver City” Facebook page.

Garey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences and personal reflections for the family can be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.

