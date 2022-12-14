Kathy Sheridan

Kearney resident, 66

KEARNEY — Kathy S. Sheridan, 66 of Kearney passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at the O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Kathy was born September 10, 1956 in Kearney, Nebraska to Gerald and Dolores (Roeder) Winchester.

Kathy was united in marriage to David Sheridan.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rachel (Jeff) Gropp of Haysville, KS; son, Samuel Somerville of El Dorado, KS; grandchildren, Elijah and Hannah Vaughters of Wichita, KS and Elijah Corbin Somerville and Tobias Somerville of El Dorado, KS; mother, Dolores Winchester of Kearney; siblings, Ron Winchester of Hastings, Donna (Roger) Starkey of Kearney, Rick Winchester of Omaha, Bob Winchester of Kearney, and Gary (Shelly) LaFreniere of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.