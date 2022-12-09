Kathy Rogers, 52

Holdrege resident

KEARNEY — Kathryn Mae “Kathy” Rogers, 52, of Holdrege, Nebraska, died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Mother Hull Nursing Home in Kearney, Nebraska.

A Memorial Service for Kathy Rogers will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Reverend Dr. Mark Crist, officiating.

There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has honored her wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Kathy was born on August 24, 1970, in Holdrege to Keith and Delta Mae (Deselms) Johnson.

On September 11, 1993, Kathy was united in marriage to William L. “Bill” Rogers in Holdrege.

Kathy leaves to celebrate her life; her husband, Bill Rogers of Holdrege; her mother, Delta Mae Johnson of Holdrege; brother, Charlie Johnson of Holdrege; one step-son, Justin Rogers and his wife, Jess of Garden City, Kansas; one step-daughter, Jennifer Lieb Watts of Franklin, Nebraska; seven step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Rosemary Thompson and her husband, Rick of Solon Springs, Wisconsin; Debbie Wilson of Oxford, Nebraska and her fiancé, Delvin Wright of Holdrege; and Connie Rogers of Hastings, Nebraska; aunt, Betty Edwards of Holdrege; uncle, Steve Bryan of rural Holdrege; along with many extended family members, and friends.