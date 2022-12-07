Kathy Rodgers
Holdrege resident,
HOLDREGE — Kathy Rogers, 52 of Holdrege, Nebraska, died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mother Hull Nursing Home in Holdrege.
Services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
