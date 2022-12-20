Kathy Hunnicutt

Gibbon resident, 64

GRAND ISLAND — Kathy Hunnicutt, 64 of Gibbon passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, NE with reception following.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Kathy was born January 1, 1958 in Franklin, Nebraska to Herman and Mable (Treddenbarger) Saathoff.

Kathy married David Hunnicutt.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Andrew (Jennifer) Hunnicutt of Kearney and Ashley (Daniel) Borgmann of Gibbon; five grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Sturtevant of Hastings; brother, Larry (Tammy) Saathoff of Republican City; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.