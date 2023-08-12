Kathleen Oberg

Polk resident, 79

POLK - Kathleen Lucille (Rowlison) Oberg of Polk, Nebraska, died on July 27, 2023.

Kathleen was born to Clyde and Ruth (Scott) Rowlison on April 14, 1944 in Kirksville, Missouri, six months after the sudden death of her father. She was the youngest of 12 children. She lived around Hurdland and Kirksville, Missouri until she was 9 years old. When her mother married Wert Whitney they moved to Kearney, Nebraska.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on October 7, 1961. She moved to Polk in August 1963. On May 22, 1965 Kathleen married Mervin Oberg. Mervin died February 2010. They farmed together and she loved farming. She worked at Walmart in York, Nebraska. She talked often of her hope of seeing her dear loved ones when they are resurrected back to paradise earth as Acts 24:15 promises. She was active in the house to house ministry until her death. She will be remembered for her love of style, her big hair and high heels, her quick wit and her ability to make you laugh.

Kathleen is survived by her two sisters, Nora Ann Zimmerman of Denver, Colorado, and Alice (Lavere) Bail of Alvord, Texas; one brother-in-law Larry Jahnke of St Joseph, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Jean Rowlison of Grand Island, Nebraska and Jennie Rowlison of Las Cruces, New Mexico. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews including Amy Rowlison, Deena (Rowlison) Roza, Shirley Ruth (Harvey) Shipley, Kristie Harvey, David Harvey, Clyde Harvey, Melanie Zimmerman, Leanna (Zimmerman) Howell, and LeRoy Zimmerman. She is also survived by her two beloved “little girls,” Evette and Sasha.

She was was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Wilma Fortney, Helen Annaratone, Ina Jahnke, Carol Walker, Shirley Kay Harvey, brothers, Robert, Hermon, Harold, and Dean Rowlison.

A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's witnesses, 2523 S. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE with Chad Oakman officiating. Solt-Wagner Funeral Home of Central City is in charge of arrangements. Cards and letters can be sent to Amy Rowlison, PO Box 203, Polk, NE 68654.