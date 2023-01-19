Kathleen Bailey

Kearney resident, 79

KEARNEY —

Kathleen Bailey, 79 of Kearney passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Kathleen was born December 12, 1943 to Stanley and Eunice (Telford) Metcalf.

On June 2, 2004, she was united in marriage to Richard Bailey. He preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jerry Lee Cash of USA, Nick (Sheila) Cash of Alabama, Darin Cash of Kearney, Rick (Jerilyn) Cash of Kearney, Ronni Harding and Sam Badilla of Cambridge, and Bill (Chris) Cash of Ord; grandchildren, Jeremy (Katie) Cash, Adam (Kasia) Tryon, Eleasha Tryon, Jamie Rivas, Alexandra Benson, Dani Cash, Nate Cash, Nic (Kalli) Boss, Colby Boss, Levi (Julian) Boss, Cassy Cash, Emily Cash and Meredith Cash; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Scott of Amherst; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.