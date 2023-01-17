Kathleen Bailey
Kearney resident, 80
KEARNEY — Kathleen Bailey, 80, of Kearney passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home.
Funeral services are pending with O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
