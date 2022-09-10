Karry Jensen

Kearney resident, 75

LINCOLN — Karry L. Jensen, 75, of Kearney died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Bryan LGH West Hospital in Lincoln.

Private family services will be at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Karry Lynn Jensen was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Arnold to Vurl and Eva (Simpson) Strasburg. She was raised in Arnold and attended Arnold High School, graduating with the class of 1965. Karry later attended Kearney State College and earned her associate degree. She was a longtime employee of the Buffalo County District Court, where she served as a secretary. Karry was a member of Kearney E-Free Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelly (Mike) Fritz of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, Zachary, Trevor and Katheryn Fritz; great-grandson, Eli Fritz; brother, Larry Strasburg of Ogallala; and several extended family and many friends.

Karry was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.