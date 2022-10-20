Karrie Bischoff

Cozad resident, 49

OMAHA — Karrie Ann (Parsons) Bischoff, 49, of Cozad died unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Omaha while watching the Huskers with her husband Chad.

A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with Rev. John Strackbein, officiating.

The service will be livestreamed via the Grace Lutheran Church Facebook page or Grace Lutheran youtube channel.

A memorial book signing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

The family is honoring Karrie's wish for cremation and burial will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

She was born on March 1, 1973 in Kearney to Gene and Shirley (Brooks) Parsons.

Survivors include her husband Chad, of Cozad; her sons, Jordan and Jayce Bischoff; her parents, Shirley and Gene Parsons of Cozad; sister, Lorie Stewart of Mukilteo, Washington; brother, Kelly Parsons of Denver, Colorado; sister/best friend, Carmen Breedlove of Curtis; grandmother, Helen Brooks of Cozad and three grandchildren.