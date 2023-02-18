KEARNEY - Karen Rieke Widhalm 80, passed away surrounded by family on February 13, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Memorial services will be 10:30 am, April 27, 2023 at 1030 am at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Kearney NE with the Pastor Chad Anderson officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.