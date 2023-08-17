Karen Burgeson

Colorado resident, 83

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - A Funeral Service for Karen K. (Vaughn) Burgeson will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Avenue in Fort Collins.

An open house for friends and family of Karen K. (Vaughn) Burgeson will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska. The casket will not be present.

A Private Interment will be held at the Immanuel Cemetery, rural Bertrand, Nebraska, with Pastor John Strackbein officiating.

Karen Kay (Vaughn) Burgeson, age 83, died on Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was born August 27, 1939 in Holdrege. She was 21 when she married her husband John. They were married for over 61 years.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Kenneth and Cornelia Vaughn; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Roy and Mary Ann; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim and Karen Henry, Mary Lou Payton; and sister, Joy Bennett, along with many family members and friends.

Survivors include two children, Laurie Buckley (Dave) and Jodi Allison (Mike); her six grandchildren, Nick (Heather), Jarryd (Lauren), Devin (Adrienne), Sean, Emily (Mike), and Anna (Garrett); and her 17 great-grandchildren: Carter, Carsten, Arjen, Aksel, Nora, Soren, Kristoffer, Dane, Titus, (and a great-grandbaby due next month!), Riker, Annie, Rowan, Josie, Ellie, Sophie, and Jackson; her siblings: Kathleen (Leroy) Laaker, Stan (Connie) Vaughn; and brother-in-law, Larry Bennett, plus her brothers-in-law Jim (Joyce), David, and Mike (Connie).

Memorials in Karen's honor can be directed to First Presbyterian Church, 531 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.