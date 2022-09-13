Justin L. Biskup

Justin Biskup

Lincoln resident, 97

LINCOLN — Justin Leo Biskup, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of the Orleans area, died on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Yankee Hill Village in Lincoln.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Maurice Current officiating.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery at Orleans with military honors provided by the Orleans Harold Morin American Legion Post #184 in conjunction with the Army Funeral Honors Team.

The Mass will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Orleans.

A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at the church.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.

——

Justin was born on April 12, 1925, in Orleans and was the third of four sons born to Valentine and Emma (Sebek) Biskup. He graduated from Orleans High School with the class of 1943.

On Feb. 16, 1951, Justin entered into active duty with the United States Army and served during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in January of 1958.

On May 7, 1952, Justin married Carol Milroy in North Platte, and this union was blessed with seven children: Craig, Kellyn, Kevin, Cynthia, Brent, Michele and Bradley. The couple made their home on the family farm near Orleans, where Justin farmed until 1979. The marriage later ended in divorce.

In 1979 Justin moved to Lincoln, and he started working for Lincoln Parks and Recreation and retired in 1997.

Justin and Sandra Matson-Rippe were united in marriage and enjoyed traveling and quilting together. Following their retirement, they volunteered for the Red Cross for 15 years, and because of his dedication, he was designated as an admiral in the Nebraska Navy. Justin and Sandi were Red Cross volunteers at ground zero two days after 9/11. He was a master gardener. Justin enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers, nephews, sons and grandchildren.

He was a member of the American Legion, St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Biskup of Lincoln; six children, Kellyn Pearson and her husband, Danny of Franktown, Colorado, Kevin Biskup and his wife, Susan of Orleans, Cynthia Achten and her husband, Galen of Aurora, Colorado, Brent Biskup and his wife, MaryEllen of Casper, Wyoming, Michele Roddy and her husband, Louis of Sarasota, Florida, and Bradley Biskup and his wife, Joan of Simsbury, Connecticut; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Justin was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Craig Biskup; daughter-in-law, Debra Biskup; grandson, Brett Biskup; three brothers, Jerome Biskup and his wife, Barbara, Francis Biskup and his wife, Rita, and Donald Biskup and his wife, Mary.

A memorial has been established in Justin's honor and is kindly suggested to the Red Cross or the family for later designation.

Visit nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences.