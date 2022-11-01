June Zimmer

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY — June I. Zimmer, 94, of Kearney, formerly Pleasanton, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pleasanton. Father Richard Pionkowski will celebrate and burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pleasanton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

June was born on June 7, 1928 in Pleasanton to Rudolph and Clara (Pearson) Geisler. She attended Pleasanton High School and graduated in 1946. She married Harry Zimmer on Jan. 15, 1947 in Stockton, Kansas. June and Harry made their home in Pleasanton where they were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church. June also was a longtime member of the St. Mary's Altar Society.

Surviving relatives include her daughters, Sharon and Doug Nickel of Meadowlakes, Texas, Margaret and Doug Tyler of Gilmer, Texas, and Linda and Dick Madsen of Litchfield; sister, Marilyn and Eldor Bock of Pleasanton; grandchildren, James (Lucy) Jeffers, Michelle (Sachin) Argekar, Jason (Billie) Madsen and Justin (Adriane) Madsen; five great-grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; brothers, Gerald Geisler and Dwane Geisler; and grandson, Bryan Chipps.