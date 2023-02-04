June Ryker

Littleton, Colo., resident, 91

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Graveside Service for June A. (Blincow) Ryker will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Nebraska, with Pastor Albert Longe officiating.

June Arlis Ryker, 91 years of age, of Littleton, Colorado, formerly of Oxford, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Lighthouse Assisted Living in Littleton. June was born on December 3, 1931, in Oxford to Elmer and Verna (Cowan) Blincow.

On February 4, 1951, June was united in marriage to Keith Ryker in Oxford.

June is survived by her daughters: Diane Blair and her husband, Daniel of Littleton; and Kay Canez of Littleton; two grandchildren: Aaron Canez and Lacey Canez; and one step-granddaughter, Sara Blair.

A memorial has been established in June's honor and kindly suggested to Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.