GIBBON - Karl J. Borden, 76, of Gibbon, Nebraska passed away on June 7, 2023 at his home, surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Kearney Country Club. Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.