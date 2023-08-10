Judy Muller

Heartwell resident, 78

KEARNEY - Judy K. Muller, 78, of Heartwell, NE died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will follow at the Kenesaw Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 Thursday at the Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Judy Kay was born on March 30, 1945, in Hastings, NE to Fred and Ella (Monther) Miller. She attended rural school at Lowell and Gibbon High School. She graduated with the class of 1963.

On January 22, 1966, Judy married Larry Muller in Minden. They were blessed with two daughters, Lori and Toshia. Judy was a homemaker, but also worked as the cook at Heartwell Steakhouse and the Minden hospital. Judy also worked at Thermo King in Hastings.

Judy enjoyed going to tractor shows and local fairs with Larry. She enjoyed cooking and visiting with family and friends. She was known for her gifted piano playing.

Survivors include her daughter, Toshia (Muller) Cash of Heartwell, NE and brother-in-law, William (Mary) Muller of Kearney, NE; and many friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, Lori Muller; and brother, Roger Miller; and son-in-law, Norman Cash.