Judy Heller

Lincoln resident, 78

LINCOLN — Judy Kaye Heller, 78, of Lincoln, died on Friday, July 22, 2022.

A funeral service will be p.m. Aug. 4th at New Covenant Community Church in Lincoln

——

Judy and her twin brother Jerry Dean were born July 6, 1944, in Fremon to James Donald and Laura (Ptacek) Ellison. Judy graduated from Kearney High in 1962.

She married Ron Heller on Feb. 5, 1967, at the Methodist Church in Kearney. They later divorced. They were the parents of Robyn Racquel and Troy Matthew.

Survivors include her daughter Robyn Barnett of Bruning; son, Troy (Suzanne) Heller of Lincoln; eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; Brittany (Tyler) Hothan with Ava, Christopher Ogden, Jesse, Jonathan and Lindsey Barnett, Chloe, Landon and Rylan Heller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters Donna Jean Lallman and Betty Ann Reese.