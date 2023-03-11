Judy L. Brohman

Callaway resident, 81

CALLAWAY - Judy Louise (Neben) Brohman, of Callaway, was born December 13, 1941, in Lexington. She passed away at age 81 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Callaway District Hospital.

Judy was the second of four children of Gustav Arnold “Andy” and Alice (Kraus) Neben. The family managed and lived in the back of the Buffalo Store in Buffalo, Nebraska, northwest of Lexington, until she was 14. She graduated from Lexington High School in 1959.

On October 2nd, 1960, Judy married Harold Horatio “Breezy” Brohman at the Buffalo Lutheran Church, where she had also been baptized.

Judy managed Jerry's Steakhouse in Callaway, followed by the Keystone Medicine Chest, Pamida, and Shopko stores in Broken Bow until she retired. Through her work, she met many treasured friends.

Judy cherished her family and friends, and enjoyed playing cards, caring for her yard, cooking, and baking for anyone and everyone, and living at the ranch with her chickens and cats.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband Harold “Breezy,” her parents, brother Ronhert Neben, and brother-in-law Bob Winningham. She is survived by her sons Mark (Anessa) of Lincoln, Jeff (Marlene) of Lake Worth, Florida, and Jon (Holly) of Callaway; granddaughters Miranda Brohman, Mikayla (Chris Gunderson) Brohman, Megan (Connor) Pavlik, Marti Brohman (fiancé Sam Kennedy), and grandson Brody Dickman; great-granddaughter Abigail Gunderson; sisters Diane Winningham and Donna (Charles) Silva; sisters-in-law Sherrill Neben and Lynda Stoner; brother-in-law Ronald “Joe” (Susan) Brohman; and special family Randy “Bowser” and Tammy Coons of Callaway and their daughters Jessica, Cassy, and Brandi, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Callaway, followed by a luncheon and burial at the Buffalo Lutheran Church Cemetery, 42956 Buffalo Road, Lexington, at 1:30 p.m..

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 17 from 2-7 p.m. (family present 5-7 p.m.) at the Govier Brothers Mortuary, 542 S. Ninth Ave., Broken Bow.

Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com or mailed to Brohman, 42911 Callaway Road, Callaway, NE 68825.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Callaway Lutheran Church or the Callaway Senior Center.