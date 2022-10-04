Juanita Rhodes

Elwood resident, 92

LEXINGTON — Juanita L. Rhodes, 92, formerly of Elwood, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Ridgeway Senior Living in Lexington, her home for 13 years.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Lexington Christian Church.

Burial will follow at Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.

——

She was born Jan. 1, 1930, to Elmer and Myrtle (Bricker) Johnson in Omaha. She graduated from Louisville High School and attended Wesleyan University.

On June 18, 1949, she married James Willis (Willie) Rhodes. The couple lived in Weeping Water, Kearney, North Platte and in 1967 moved to Johnson Lake. Juanita raised her kids and worked as a cook, housekeeper and her favorite job at Elwood Care Center as a Transportation aide for 15 years. She was a phenomenal baker and her cinnamon rolls were famous! She was active in her church and sang in the choir. She will be missed by many as she was loved and a friend to all who met her.

Survivors include her children, Pamela (Dean) Brand of Lexington, Kevin (Jacque) Rhodes of Lincoln, Randy (Jodi) Rhodes of Bulverde, Texas and Marvin (Donna) Rhodes of Elkhorn, also, nine grandchildren; two step grandsons, 13 great and five great-great-grandchildren from coast to coast.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Willis; sister Myrna Jean Van Vliet; and brother Bernard Johnson.

Memorials are suggested to Elwood Public Library or Lexington Public Library.

